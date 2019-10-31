Cardiac Guidewires Market Share 2019  Global Industry Structure, Overview, Revenue, Business Plans and Forecast till 2025

The Cardiac Guidewires market report provides analysis of the market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market.

About Cardiac Guidewires Market:

During the process of cardiac catheterization, guidewire is first inserted into the artery followed with catheter. Guidewire is a thin flexible wire that is introduced in the body with the help of needle. Guidewires are called so because they are used for guiding catheters during catheterization. Guidewires are very useful during the catheterization procedure as it eases the process. A guidewire is usually made of stainless steel. Guidewires are mainly used for diagnostic or interventional purposes.

Cardiovascular industry is growing at a significant rate globally, due to increasing number of cases with heart diseases and other cardiovascular problems. In addition, technological advancement in this field and growing awareness has increased the growth of cardiovascular devices market.

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific

Maquet

Medtronic

St.Jude Medical

Sorin

Terumo Medical

Biosense Webster

Biotronik

Cordis

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Silicone

Microsphere

Polyether Ether Ether Ketone (PEEK)

Others Cardiac Guidewires Market Report Segmented by Application:

Hospitals

Cardiac Centers