Cardiology Electrodes Market Share 2019  Global Industry Structure, Overview, Revenue, Business Plans and Forecast till 2025

Electrocardiography is the process of recording the electrical activity of the heart over a period of time using electrodes placed on the skin. These electrodes detect the tiny electrical changes on the skin that arise from the heart muscle’s electrophysiologic pattern of depolarizing and repolarizing during each heartbeat. It is very commonly performed to detect any cardiac problems.

The rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases in the geriatric population as well as in some young people will propel the growth of this market during the forecast period. In 2014 alone, the American Heart Association reported that over 17 million deaths were caused by cardiovascular problems. Cardiology electrodes are an essential part of the diagnostics process, and innovations will help detect problems early and faster. Patients who get tests done find it easier to get reimbursed for their ECG tests. This bolsters growth prospects for the global cardiology electrodes market during the forecast period.

The Americas is expected to be the market leader for cardiology electrodes during the forecast period and will account for a market share of more than 41 by 2020. The high incidence of cardiovascular disease in the US coupled with a rise in the geriatric population is expected to foster market growth during the estimated period. Disposable electrodes are becoming more popular with medical personnel too, so as to avoid allergic reactions during use.

3M

ADInstruments

Ambu A / S

Bio-Protech

Cardinal Health

ConMed Corp

Sticky Gel Cardiology Electrodes

Wet Gel Cardiology Electrodes

Dry Cardiology Electrodes

Solid Gel Cardiology Electrodes Cardiology Electrodes Market Report Segmented by Application:

Stress Test ECG

Neonatal ECG

Long-Term Monitoring ECG

Resting ECG