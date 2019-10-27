 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment Industry 2019 Research Report by Size, Trends, Growth factor and Market Dynamics

October 27, 2019

Cardiopulmonary

Global "Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment Market" report provides complete evaluation for those who are looking for Business expand in various regions, manufacturers, New entrants in the industry, Professional organisation/solutions providers, Government bodies, financial speculators and private value firms.

Reports presents an in-depth assessment of the Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment investments from 2019 till 2024.

About Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment:

Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment is a device used in open heart surgery to support the body during the surgical procedure while the heart is stopped. The Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment is also called a heart-lung machine. The heart-lung machine is often referred to as the pump, and does the work of the heart and lungs during the operation.

Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment Market Key Players:

  • Sorin
  • MAQUET
  • Medtronic
  • Terumo
  • Braile Biomedica
  • Tianjin Medical

  • Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

    Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment Market Types:

  • Single Roller Pump Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment
  • Double Roller Pump Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment

    Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment Market Applications:

  • Cardiac Surgery
  • Lung Transplant Operation
  • Acute Respiratory Failure Treatment
  • Other

    Scope of the Report:

  • Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment market is mainly occupied by large companies, Sorin as the largest player in the market produced over 53% of Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment and made more than 56% of revenue share in 2015. MAQUET followed as second produced about 13% in 2015.
  • Europe is a major production area and it produced about 60% of Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment in 2015. North America produced about 20% of Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment in 2015.
  • North America is a major consumption area and it produced about 42% of Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment in 2015. The second place is Europe; following North America with the sales market share over 32%. China is another important market of, enjoying 8% sales market share in 2015.
  • The worldwide market for Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.8% over the next five years, will reach 500 million US$ in 2024, from 290 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment Market took after by above components, which are useful for organizations or individual for development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment industry.

    Number of Pages: 124

