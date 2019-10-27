Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment Industry 2019 Research Report by Size, Trends, Growth factor and Market Dynamics

About Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment:

Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment is a device used in open heart surgery to support the body during the surgical procedure while the heart is stopped. The Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment is also called a heart-lung machine. The heart-lung machine is often referred to as the pump, and does the work of the heart and lungs during the operation.

Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment Market Key Players:

Sorin

MAQUET

Medtronic

Terumo

Braile Biomedica

Tianjin Medical

Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment Market Types:

Single Roller Pump Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment

Double Roller Pump Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment Market Applications:

Cardiac Surgery

Lung Transplant Operation

Acute Respiratory Failure Treatment

Other Scope of the Report:

Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment market is mainly occupied by large companies, Sorin as the largest player in the market produced over 53% of Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment and made more than 56% of revenue share in 2015. MAQUET followed as second produced about 13% in 2015.

Europe is a major production area and it produced about 60% of Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment in 2015. North America produced about 20% of Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment in 2015.

North America is a major consumption area and it produced about 42% of Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment in 2015. The second place is Europe; following North America with the sales market share over 32%. China is another important market of, enjoying 8% sales market share in 2015.

The worldwide market for Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.8% over the next five years, will reach 500 million US$ in 2024, from 290 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.