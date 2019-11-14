 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Carminic Acid Market 2024: End Users, Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Carminic Acid

Global "Carminic Acid Market" offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Carminic Acid in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Carminic Acid Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • DDW COLOR
  • Holland Ingredients
  • COLORMAKER
  • Frutarom
  • Biocon Del Peru
  • Proagrosur PerÃº
  • Natcolor Peru

    The report provides a basic overview of the Carminic Acid industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Carminic Acid Market Types:

  • Type I
  • Carminic acid content:â¤6%
  • Carminic acid content: â¤7.5%
  • Carminic Acid Content: ï¼90%
  • Carminic Acid Content: â¥90%

    Carminic Acid Market Applications:

  • Food
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Others

    Finally, the Carminic Acid market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Carminic Acid market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • Carminic acid is the extract from cochineal. The major cultivation countries of cochineal are Peru, Chile, and Mexico, among which Peru produces the most with 75% share worldwide. The main extracts of cohineal are carminic acid and carminic lake, and the former is mainly used in alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, fruit juices, yoghurts, milk drinks, ice creams, confectionery, pastry and pharmaceuticals.
  • Global production of Carminic Acid increase from 31513 kg in 2011 to 37697 kg in 2015, with average growth rate around 4%. The growth rate is limited by the cultivation capability, although downstream demand is strong. The cultivation area mainly concentrates in South America, and Peru is estimated to occupy 61.39% of the global production in 2016, while Chile is estimated to occupy 8.68%, Mexico 4.65%. For carminic acid produced in other areas, the raw cochineal is also exported from South America.
  • The worldwide market for Carminic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Carminic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 118

    1 Carminic Acid Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Carminic Acid by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Carminic Acid Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Carminic Acid Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Carminic Acid Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Carminic Acid Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Carminic Acid Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Carminic Acid Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Carminic Acid Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Carminic Acid Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

