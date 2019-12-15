Carminic Acid Market Size 2019 In-Depth Market Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

About Carminic Acid:

Carminic acid is a natural colorant extracted from cochineal, the desiccated bodies of dactylopius coccus costa female insects, used widely in making food, cosmetic and medicine.

Carminic Acid Market Manufactures:

DDW COLOR

Holland Ingredients

COLORMAKER

Frutarom

Biocon Del Peru

Proagrosur PerÃº

Carminic Acid Market Types:

Type I

Type I

Carminic acid content:â¤6%

Carminic acid content: â¤7.5%

Carminic Acid Content: ï¼90%

Carminic Acid Content: â¥90% Carminic Acid Market Applications:

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Carminic Acid Market Applications:

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Others

The Report provides in depth research of the Carminic Acid Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Carminic Acid Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis. Scope of Carminic Acid Market Report:

Carminic acid is the extract from cochineal. The major cultivation countries of cochineal are Peru, Chile, and Mexico, among which Peru produces the most with 75% share worldwide. The main extracts of cohineal are carminic acid and carminic lake, and the former is mainly used in alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, fruit juices, yoghurts, milk drinks, ice creams, confectionery, pastry and pharmaceuticals.

Global production of Carminic Acid increase from 31513 kg in 2011 to 37697 kg in 2015, with average growth rate around 4%. The growth rate is limited by the cultivation capability, although downstream demand is strong. The cultivation area mainly concentrates in South America, and Peru is estimated to occupy 61.39% of the global production in 2016, while Chile is estimated to occupy 8.68%, Mexico 4.65%. For carminic acid produced in other areas, the raw cochineal is also exported from South America.

The worldwide market for Carminic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.