Casein and Caseinate Market Segmentation 2020 | Comprehensive Analysis by Global Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, and Revenue Forecast 2025

Casein is a type of protein which akin to other proteins helps build and repair tissues. Commonly found in mammalian milk, casein is often marketed as an alternative to another common dairy-based protein- whey protein. Sometimes referred to as âthe other proteinâ, casein is a rich source of long-lasting amino acids and is an easy-to-digest source of protein similar to whey. But casein is different from pea protein powder, whey protein, and even whole foods such as eggs and chicken breast.

Among the various types of casein, industrial casein hold dominance in the overall casein and caseinate market owing to myriad industrial applications of casein. Among the key applications of casein and caseinate, food and beverages is predicted to hold the leading market share in the years ahead. Region wise, North America stood as the leading regional market for caseins and caseinate in the recent past; the region is anticipated to hold on to its dominant position in the upcoming years mainly because of high demand for protein-enriched foods.

