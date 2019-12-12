Casing Heads Market Research 2020-2024 | Distribution Status by Players, Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application

Industry Research Co. professional study report titled "Global Casing Heads Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024"

The casing head is used to fix the wellhead of the drilling well, connect the casing string at the wellhead, support the gravity of the technical casing and the reservoir casing, seal the annular space between each layer of the pipe, provide a transition connection for the installation of the blowout preventer, the tubing head and the tree, and pass through two side openings on the casing head body.

Casing Heads market report delivers top manufacturer profiles

Major companies which drives the Casing Heads industry are:

TechnipFMC

JMP Petroleum Technologies

Delta Corporation

GE Oil & Gas

Integrated Equipment

Wellhead Systems Incorporated (WSI)

TIGER VALVE COMPANY

Horizon Wellhead

Worldwide Oilfield Machine (WOM)

Larkin Products

Moreover, Casing Heads report provides sales, revenue, market share and competition by manufacturer, market concentration rate by top 3 and top 6 Casing Heads manufacturer market share in 2019, market competition trend by region wise sales and growth rate.

The worldwide market for Casing Heads is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

Monolithic Type

Combined Type Casing Heads Market Segments by Application:

Oil/Gas Wells