Cast Film Market 2019: Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Market Forecast & Global Industry Analysis by 2024

The Global "Cast Film Market" Study offers detailed data which enriches the understanding, extent and application of the report. Cast Film Market 2019 Global Business report covers the most recent market data, industry growth driving factors, size, share, trends, in addition to Forecast until 2024. The Global Cast Film market evaluation is provided for the worldwide markets such as development trends, competitive landscape evaluation, and crucial regions development standing.

Short Details of Cast Film Market Report – Cast film, a non-stretch, non-oriented cast film produced by melt flow quenching. There are two ways: single-layer flow and multi-layer co-extrusion flow. Unlike the blown film process, the cooling of the film with cast extrusion is highly efficient.Cast film production involves a different process. In this case the resin is extruded through a linear die and oozes out onto large diameter chilling rollers. (Note that they may not actually be cold, but rather are much cooler than the semi-molten plastic.) Depending on the original thickness of extrusion, sometimes film is thinned to the target gauge by winding the resulting film faster than it is extruded.

Global Cast Film market competition by top manufacturers

Profol Group

DDN

Zhejiang Yuanda

Shanxi Yingtai

Hubei Huishi

UFLEX

Manuli Stretch

Alpha Marathon

Panverta

Polibak

Mitsui Chemicals

Takigawa Seisakusho

Tri-Pack

PT. Bhineka Tatamulya

Vista Film Packaging

Achilles Corporation

The global consumption of Cast Film increases from 2517.28 K MT in 2013 to 3017.26 K MT in 2017, at a CAGR of more than 4.63%. In 2017, the global Cast Film consumption market is led by China and China is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 33.09% of global consumption of Cast Film.

Cast Film downstream is wide and recently Cast Film has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Food Packaging, Drug Packaging, Clothing Packaging and Others. Globally, the Cast Film market is mainly driven by growing demand for Food Packaging. Food Packaging accounts for nearly 65.41% of total downstream consumption of Cast Film in global.

Cast Film can be mainly divided into CPP, CPE and Others which CPP captures about 84.2% of Cast Film market in 2017. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China are the major leaders in the international market of Cast Film.

The worldwide market for Cast Film is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 8710 million US$ in 2024, from 6770 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Cast Film in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

CPP

CPE

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Food Packaging

Drug Packaging

Clothing Packaging

Others

