Castor Oil Market Outlook by Size, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2019-2024)

December 1, 2019

Castor Oil

Global “Castor Oil Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures.  This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Castor Oil Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Castor Oil:

Castor oil is is a pale yellow vegetable oil that is extracted from castor seeds. Castor oil is mainly used in preservative, medicine, lubrication etc.Currently, India is the largest producer of castor seeds and accounts for over 80% of the global production, followed by China and Brazil.

Castor Oil Market Manufactures: 

  • K Proteins
  • Jayant Agro Organics
  • Ambuja
  • Adani Group
  • RPK Agrotech
  • Gokul Overseas
  • Kanak
  • Adya Oil
  • Taj Agro Products
  • Girnar Industries
  • Bom Brazil
  • Kisan
  • Thai Castor Oil
  • ITOH Oil Chemicals
  • Tongliao TongHua
  • Tongliao Weiyu
  • Tianxing
  • Kanghui
  • Huanghe Youzhi
  • Xingtai Lantian
  • Hewei

  • Major Classification:

  • Food Grade
  • Pharmaceutical/cosmetic Grade
  • Industry Grade

    Major Applications:

  • Food Industry
  • Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Industry
  • Industrial

    The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Scope of Report:

  • Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of castor oil and is expected to retain the higher growth rate during the next few years due to strong growth in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics industry. China and India have witnessed a major chunk of the production and consumption of castor oil in the Asia Pacific region.
  • The castor oil market in Europe is growing on the back of rising demand of bio based cosmetic production, whereas the demand for castor oil in North America is driven by the strong consumption of biodiesel.
  • The worldwide market for Castor Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 1500 million US$ in 2024, from 1180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Castor Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 136  

