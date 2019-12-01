Castor Oil Market Outlook by Size, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2019-2024)

Global “Castor Oil Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures. This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Castor Oil Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Castor Oil:

Castor oil is is a pale yellow vegetable oil that is extracted from castor seeds. Castor oil is mainly used in preservative, medicine, lubrication etc.Currently, India is the largest producer of castor seeds and accounts for over 80% of the global production, followed by China and Brazil.

Castor Oil Market Manufactures:

K Proteins

Jayant Agro Organics

Ambuja

Adani Group

RPK Agrotech

Gokul Overseas

Kanak

Adya Oil

Taj Agro Products

Girnar Industries

Bom Brazil

Kisan

Thai Castor Oil

ITOH Oil Chemicals

Tongliao TongHua

Tongliao Weiyu

Tianxing

Kanghui

Huanghe Youzhi

Xingtai Lantian

Hewei

Major Classification:

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical/cosmetic Grade

Industry Grade Major Applications:

Food Industry

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Industry

The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of castor oil and is expected to retain the higher growth rate during the next few years due to strong growth in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics industry. China and India have witnessed a major chunk of the production and consumption of castor oil in the Asia Pacific region.

The castor oil market in Europe is growing on the back of rising demand of bio based cosmetic production, whereas the demand for castor oil in North America is driven by the strong consumption of biodiesel.

The worldwide market for Castor Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 1500 million US$ in 2024, from 1180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.