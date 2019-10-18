Cat Food Market Research Forecast to 2019-2025 | Worldwide Analysis by End-User Industry, Types and Applications

Cat food is food for consumption by cats. Cats have specific requirements for their dietary nutrients. Certain nutrients, including many vitamins and amino acids, are degraded by the temperatures, pressures and chemical treatments used during manufacture, and hence must be added after manufacture to avoid nutritional deficiency. The amino acid taurine, for example, which is found in meat, is degraded during processing, so synthetic taurine is normally added afterwards. Long-term taurine deficiency may result in retinal degeneration, loss of vision, and cardiac arrest.Increasing interest in niche brands and premium products is favouring smaller and more specialist pet shops. Specialist pet shops are increasingly offering a wider range of more premium, functional and organic products so as to respond to the needs and demands of different cat owners.With rising demand for specialist products, pet shops will continue to gain ground in categories with a focus on premiumisation. Nevertheless, Irish people are spending ever more time at work, thus having less free time for shopping.The Americas was the major revenue contributor to the cat food market during 2016. However, due to factors such as the rise in number of cats as pets in families, pet humanization, and the introduction of wide varieties in cat foods, EMEA will account for the major shares of this market by 2021.The global Cat Food market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on Cat Food volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cat Food market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Cat Food in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Cat Food manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of Global Cat Food Market. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry.

