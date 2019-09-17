 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Cat Litter Market Size 2019 In-Depth Market Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on September 17, 2019

Cat Litter

Global “Cat Litter Market” 2019-2024 Analysis by Growth, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Geographical Regions. This report classifies the global market by top manufactures, region, type and end user. Cat Litter Market also studies the global Cat Litter market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Cat Litter:

Clumping cat litter, which contained calcium clay cat litter, was developed in the United Kingdom in the 1950s by the Fuller’s Earth Union. Subsequently, Thomas Nelson, a biochemist in the United States, developed clumping clay cat litter cat litter in 1984 and completely transformed the cat litter industry. No longer was it necessary to throw away litter every day.

Cat Litter Market by Manufactures:

  • Nestle
  • Clorox
  • Church & Dwight
  • Oil-Dri
  • Mars
  • Drelseys
  • Blue
  • Pettex
  • PMC
  • Ruijia Cat Litter
  • SINCHEM
  • Weihai Pearl Silica Gel

  • The study objectives of this report are:

    Cat Litter Market Types:

  • Clay Cat Litter
  • Silica Cat Litter
  • Other

    Cat Litter Market Applications:

  • Online Sales
  • Offline Sales

     

    Scope of Report:

  • Because cat litter is a mature category drawing a very high percentage of cat owners, its advancement depends largely on growth in the number of cat-owning households, which has slowed of late. Additionally (and unlike pet food, where premiumization has been a major factor boosting dollar sales), the cat litter category lacks a steady influx of new super-premium options, and price points have remained relatively flat.
  • Two-thirds of cat litter sales occur through mass-market channels, including roughly a third in mass merchandisers/supercentres (such as Walmart) and a fourth in supermarkets. The pet specialty channel accounts for another fourth of the market. For the foreseeable future, the bulk of retail sales will continue to occur through mass-market channels-although internet sales, currently incremental, will begin to advance.
  • Environmental concerns are, nonetheless, slowly becoming more of a factor in the market. We estimates the amount of clay produced in the US for cat litter at over 1417.8 K MT in 2017. Though these clays do an excellent job of absorbing cat waste and odour, they are also hard on the environment, and there is also the environmental impact of the cat waste itself.
  • Natural and eco-friendly pet products are a key driver of overall pet market growth and have impacted every facet of the market, with special significance in the cat litter category. Given both the environmental and potential health implications of clay- and silica-based litter, cat owners are beginning to seek out more natural options that are safe for their pets and more eco-friendly. The cat litter market is therefore ripe for further inroads by natural and environmentally friendly products.
  • Currently, there are many suppliers all over the world. Competition in cat litter is very strong, and participants focus heavily on bolstering their own product lines through line extensions, reformulations and new product releases, all supported by chain retailer relationships and heavy consumer marketing and advertising. With cat litter being a mature category as well, it is difficult for newcomers to enter – and challenging even for established brands seeking to gain or even maintain. During all suppliers, Nestle, Clorox, Church & Dwight and Oil-Dri are global leading manufacturers. PMC is market leader in Asia market.
  • The worldwide market for Cat Litter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 4970 million US$ in 2024, from 3900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Cat Litter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

