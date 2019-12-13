Catechin Market 2019 Competitive Landscape of Manufactures, Growth Rate and Forecast 2024

Catechinis a flavan-3-ol, a type of natural phenol and antioxidant. Catechins are a type of flavanoid found in certain kinds of tea, fruit, chocolate and wine. They are associated with a variety of health benefits, including the maintenance of cardiovascular health, the reduction of cancer risk and weight loss. Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), present in green tea, is the catechin responsible for enhanced weight loss.

Taiyo Green Power

DSM

TEAREVO

Hunan Sunfull Bio-tech

InfrÃ©

Hunan Nutramax

Guangdong Yilong Industry Group

Hangzhou Qinyuan Natural Plant High-tech

Shanghai Novanat Bioresources

Chengdu Wagott Bio-Tech

Catechin 70%-80%

EGCG(>94%)

Catechin Market Applications:

Beverage

Dietary Supplements

Daily Chemicals

Others

The Global Catechin Industry 2017 Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Catechin market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2022. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The global market for Catechin is expected to reach about 412.4 MT by 2022 from 347.8 MT in 2017, registering a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.46% during the analysis period, 2017-2022.

The report provides a basic overview of the catechin industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. And development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures.

Then, the report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information. Whatâs more, the Catechin industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

The worldwide market for Catechin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 21 million US$ in 2024, from 19 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Catechin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.