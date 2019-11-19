Catechin Market 2019 Size, Manufacture, Status, Global Forecast To 2024

Global “Catechin Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Catechin in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Catechin Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Taiyo Green Power

DSM

TEAREVO

Hunan Sunfull Bio-tech

InfrÃ©

Hunan Nutramax

Guangdong Yilong Industry Group

Hangzhou Qinyuan Natural Plant High-tech

Shanghai Novanat Bioresources

Chengdu Wagott Bio-Tech

Catechin 70%-80%

EGCG(>94%)

Others Catechin Market Applications:

Beverage

Dietary Supplements

Daily Chemicals

The global market for Catechin is expected to reach about 412.4 MT by 2022 from 347.8 MT in 2017, registering a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.46% during the analysis period, 2017-2022.





The worldwide market for Catechin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 21 million US$ in 2024, from 19 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

