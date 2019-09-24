 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Catechin Market 2019 Size, Manufactures, Share, and Development by 2024

By Joann Wilson on September 24, 2019

Catechin

Global “Catechin Market” report gives comprehensive analysis of current state of the Catechin industry as well as the competitive landscape, including wide-ranging key players, product scope, type and applications and essential Catechin market statistics for projecting growth worldwide during years 2019 – 2024.

About Catechin:

Catechinis a flavan-3-ol, a type of natural phenol and antioxidant. Catechins are a type of flavanoid found in certain kinds of tea, fruit, chocolate and wine. They are associated with a variety of health benefits, including the maintenance of cardiovascular health, the reduction of cancer risk and weight loss. Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), present in green tea, is the catechin responsible for enhanced weight loss.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Catechin capacity, production, value, price and market share of Catechin in global market.

Catechin Market Manufactures:

  • Taiyo Green Power
  • DSM
  • TEAREVO
  • Hunan Sunfull Bio-tech
  • Infré
  • Hunan Nutramax
  • Guangdong Yilong Industry Group
  • Hangzhou Qinyuan Natural Plant High-tech
  • Shanghai Novanat Bioresources
  • Chengdu Wagott Bio-Tech

    Catechin Market Types:

  • Catechin 70%-80%
  • EGCG(>94%)
  • Others

    Catechin Market Applications:

  • Beverage
  • Dietary Supplements
  • Daily Chemicals
  • Others

    The study objectives are:

    • To analyze and research the global Catechin capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
    • To focus on the key Catechin manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
    • To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

    Scope of Report:

  • The Global Catechin Industry 2017 Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Catechin market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2022. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The global market for Catechin is expected to reach about 412.4 MT by 2022 from 347.8 MT in 2017, registering a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.46% during the analysis period, 2017-2022.
  • The report provides a basic overview of the catechin industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. And development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures.
  • Then, the report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information. What’s more, the Catechin industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.
  • The worldwide market for Catechin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 21 million US$ in 2024, from 19 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Catechin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • No.of Pages: 118

    TOC of Catechin Market:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Catechin Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Catechin Production

    2.2 Catechin Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2024

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

    2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

    4 Catechin Production by Regions

    4.1 United States

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Japan

    4.5 Other Regions

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Catechin Breakdown Dada by Type

    6.2 Global Catechin Revenue by Type

    6.3 Catechin Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Catechin Breakdown Dada by Application

    7.2.1 Global Catechin Consumption by Application

    7.2.2 Global Catechin Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

    8 Manufacturers Profiles

    8.1 Company Description

    8.2 Capacity, Production and Value of Catechin

    8.3 Catechin Product Description

    Continued..

