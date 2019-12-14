Caustic Soda Market 2019 by Size, Business Overview, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Global “Caustic Soda Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Caustic Soda market size.

About Caustic Soda:

Sodium hydroxide is also known as caustic soda, caustic, and lye. Anhydrous (100%, solid) caustic soda has a chemical formula of NaOH and a molecular weight of 40.00.

Top Key Players of Caustic Soda Market:

Dow Chemical

OxyChem

Axiall

Olin Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Tosoh

Inovyn

Asahi Glass

Covestro

Shin-Etsu Chemical

AkzoNobel

Hanwha Chemical

Solvay

LG Chemical

Tokuyama Corp

SABIC

Kemira

Basf

Aditya Birla Chemicals

GACL

Joint Stock Company Kaustik

Sanmar Group

Unipar Carbocloro

Braskem

Kem One

Vinnolit

Evonik

VESTOLIT

Tessenderlo Group

Ercros

ChemChina

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical

Xinjiang Tianye

Shaanxi Beiyuan Group

Shandong Jinling

SP Chemical(Taixing)

Shanghai Chlor-alkali

Shandong Haili Chemical

Shandong Huatai Group

Major Types covered in the Caustic Soda Market report are:

Liquid Caustic Soda

Solid Caustic Soda

Caustic Soda Flake

Major Applications covered in the Caustic Soda Market report are:

Pulp and Paper

Textiles

Soap and Detergents

Bleach Manufacturing

Petroleum Products

Aluminum Production

Chemical Processing Scope of Caustic Soda Market:

First, the caustic soda industry concentration is not high; there are more than two hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products are mainly from America and Western Europe.

Worldwide, giant manufactures are mainly distributed in America, Europe and China. America caustic soda industry mainly concentrate in several manufacturers, like Dow (now Olin), Axiall and OxyChem, both have perfect products. As to Germany, the Covestro is a local leader. In China, the manufacturers focus in Shandong, Jiangsu, Hebei and Zhejiang province.

Second, many company have several plants, usually close to raw material market. There are international companies who set up factories in China too, such as Asahi Kasei set their plant in Anhui province. Some companies usually take a joint venture enter into the aim market, like LG who take their advantage merge with Tianjin Bohai Chemical Industry, whom key market is in China.

The worldwide market for Caustic Soda is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.8% over the next five years, will reach 24100 million US$ in 2024, from 23000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.