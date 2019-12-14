 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Caustic Soda Market 2019 by Size, Business Overview, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

Caustic Soda

GlobalCaustic Soda Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Caustic Soda market size.

About Caustic Soda:

Sodium hydroxide is also known as caustic soda, caustic, and lye. Anhydrous (100%, solid) caustic soda has a chemical formula of NaOH and a molecular weight of 40.00.

Top Key Players of Caustic Soda Market:

  • Dow Chemical
  • OxyChem
  • Axiall
  • Olin Corporation
  • Formosa Plastics Corporation
  • Tosoh
  • Inovyn
  • Asahi Glass
  • Covestro
  • Shin-Etsu Chemical
  • AkzoNobel
  • Hanwha Chemical
  • Solvay
  • LG Chemical
  • Tokuyama Corp
  • SABIC
  • Kemira
  • Basf
  • Aditya Birla Chemicals
  • GACL
  • Joint Stock Company Kaustik
  • Sanmar Group
  • Unipar Carbocloro
  • Braskem
  • Kem One
  • Vinnolit
  • Evonik
  • VESTOLIT
  • Tessenderlo Group
  • Ercros
  • ChemChina
  • Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical
  • Xinjiang Tianye
  • Shaanxi Beiyuan Group
  • Shandong Jinling
  • SP Chemical(Taixing)
  • Shanghai Chlor-alkali
  • Shandong Haili Chemical
  • Shandong Huatai Group
  • Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemicals

    Major Types covered in the Caustic Soda Market report are:

  • Liquid Caustic Soda
  • Solid Caustic Soda
  • Caustic Soda Flake
  • Caustic Soda Particle

    Major Applications covered in the Caustic Soda Market report are:

  • Pulp and Paper
  • Textiles
  • Soap and Detergents
  • Bleach Manufacturing
  • Petroleum Products
  • Aluminum Production
  • Chemical Processing

    Scope of Caustic Soda Market:

  • First, the caustic soda industry concentration is not high; there are more than two hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products are mainly from America and Western Europe.
  • Worldwide, giant manufactures are mainly distributed in America, Europe and China. America caustic soda industry mainly concentrate in several manufacturers, like Dow (now Olin), Axiall and OxyChem, both have perfect products. As to Germany, the Covestro is a local leader. In China, the manufacturers focus in Shandong, Jiangsu, Hebei and Zhejiang province.
  • Second, many company have several plants, usually close to raw material market. There are international companies who set up factories in China too, such as Asahi Kasei set their plant in Anhui province. Some companies usually take a joint venture enter into the aim market, like LG who take their advantage merge with Tianjin Bohai Chemical Industry, whom key market is in China.
  • The worldwide market for Caustic Soda is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.8% over the next five years, will reach 24100 million US$ in 2024, from 23000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Caustic Soda in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Caustic Soda product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Caustic Soda, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Caustic Soda in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Caustic Soda competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Caustic Soda breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Caustic Soda market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Caustic Soda sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Caustic Soda Market Report pages: 138

    1 Caustic Soda Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Caustic Soda by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Caustic Soda Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Caustic Soda Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Caustic Soda Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Caustic Soda Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Caustic Soda Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Caustic Soda Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Caustic Soda Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Caustic Soda Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

