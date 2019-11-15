 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Caustic Soda Market Scope Overview Opportunities Type And Application Forecast To 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Caustic Soda

The Report studies the Caustic Soda Market2019 and provides status and outlook of main regions, from angles of players, nations, product forms and finish industries, this report examines the main players in the global market, and divides the Caustic Soda market by product type and applications/end sectors.

Sodium hydroxide is also known as caustic soda, caustic, and lye. Anhydrous (100%, solid) caustic soda has a chemical formula of NaOH and a molecular weight of 40.00.

Caustic Soda Market Report Also Covers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Top Manufacturers:

  • Dow Chemical
  • OxyChem
  • Axiall
  • Olin Corporation
  • Formosa Plastics Corporation
  • Tosoh
  • Inovyn
  • Asahi Glass
  • Covestro
  • Shin-Etsu Chemical
  • AkzoNobel
  • Hanwha Chemical
  • Solvay
  • LG Chemical
  • Tokuyama Corp
  • SABIC
  • Kemira
  • Basf
  • Aditya Birla Chemicals
  • GACL
  • Joint Stock Company Kaustik
  • Sanmar Group
  • Unipar Carbocloro
  • Braskem
  • Kem One
  • Vinnolit
  • Evonik
  • VESTOLIT
  • Tessenderlo Group
  • Ercros
  • ChemChina
  • Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical
  • Xinjiang Tianye
  • Shaanxi Beiyuan Group
  • Shandong Jinling
  • SP Chemical(Taixing)
  • Shanghai Chlor-alkali
  • Shandong Haili Chemical
  • Shandong Huatai Group
  • Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemicals

Caustic Soda Market Type Segment Analysis:

  • Liquid Caustic Soda
  • Solid Caustic Soda
  • Caustic Soda Flake
  • Caustic Soda Particle

    Application Segment Analysis:

  • Pulp and Paper
  • Textiles
  • Soap and Detergents
  • Bleach Manufacturing
  • Petroleum Products
  • Aluminum Production
  • Chemical Processing

    Caustic Soda Market Regional Segment Analysis:North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Major Key Contents Covered in Caustic Soda Market:

    • Introduction of Caustic Soda with development and status.
    • Manufacturing Technology of Caustic Soda with analysis and trends.
    • Analysis of Global Caustic Soda market Key Manufacturers with Company Profile, Product Information, Production Information and Contact Information.
    • Analysis of Global and Chinese Caustic Soda market Capacity, Production, Production Value, Cost and Profit
    • Analysis Caustic Soda Market with Comparison, Supply, Consumption and Import and Export.
    • Caustic Soda market Analysis with Market Status and Market Competition by Companies and Countries.
    • 2018-2024 Market Forecast of Global Caustic Soda Market with Cost, Profit, Market Shares, Supply, Demands, Import and Export.
    • Trending factors influencing the market shares of APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW?
    • Caustic Soda Market Analysis of Industry Chain Structure, Upstream Raw Materials, Downstream Industry.

    The Scope of the Report:

    First, the caustic soda industry concentration is not high; there are more than two hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products are mainly from America and Western Europe.
    Worldwide, giant manufactures are mainly distributed in America, Europe and China. America caustic soda industry mainly concentrate in several manufacturers, like Dow (now Olin), Axiall and OxyChem, both have perfect products. As to Germany, the Covestro is a local leader. In China, the manufacturers focus in Shandong, Jiangsu, Hebei and Zhejiang province.
    Second, many company have several plants, usually close to raw material market. There are international companies who set up factories in China too, such as Asahi Kasei set their plant in Anhui province. Some companies usually take a joint venture enter into the aim market, like LG who take their advantage merge with Tianjin Bohai Chemical Industry, whom key market is in China.
    The worldwide market for Caustic Soda is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.8% over the next five years, will reach 24100 million US$ in 2024, from 23000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
    This report focuses on the Caustic Soda in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Table and Figures Covered in This Report:

    • Caustic Soda Market Overview, Scope, Status and Prospect (20214-2024)
    • Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
    • Global Caustic Soda Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (20214-2018)
    • Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (20214-2018)
    • Global Caustic Soda Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
    • Global Market Analysis by Application
    • Global Caustic Soda Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
    • Caustic Soda Manufacturing Cost Analysis
    • Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
    • Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
    • Market Effect Factors Analysis
    • Global Caustic Soda Market Forecast (2018-2024)
    • Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix – Methodology/Research Approach, Market Size Estimation, Data Source, Secondary Sources, Primary Sources and Disclaimer.

    Finally, the Caustic Soda Market feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered. In a word, the Caustic Soda Market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Market Sales.

    Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Caustic Soda  Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    ————————————————————

    3 Global Caustic Soda  Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Caustic Soda  Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Caustic Soda  Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Caustic Soda  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Caustic Soda  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Caustic Soda  Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Caustic Soda  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Caustic Soda  Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Caustic Soda  Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Caustic Soda  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Caustic Soda  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Caustic Soda  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Caustic Soda  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Caustic Soda  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5 North America Caustic Soda  by Country

    5.1 North America Caustic Soda  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    5.1.1 North America Caustic Soda  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.1.2 North America Caustic Soda  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.2 United States Caustic Soda  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.3 Canada Caustic Soda  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.4 Mexico Caustic Soda  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ————————————————————

    8 South America Caustic Soda  by Country

    8.1 South America Caustic Soda  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    8.1.1 South America Caustic Soda  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.1.2 South America Caustic Soda  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.2 Brazil Caustic Soda  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.3 Argentina Caustic Soda  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.4 Colombia Caustic Soda  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9 Middle East and Africa Caustic Soda  by Countries

    9.1 Middle East and Africa Caustic Soda  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Caustic Soda  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Caustic Soda  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.2 Saudi Arabia Caustic Soda  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.3 Turkey Caustic Soda  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.4 Egypt Caustic Soda  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.5 Nigeria Caustic Soda  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.6 South Africa Caustic Soda  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ————————————————————

    11 Global Caustic Soda  Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Caustic Soda  Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Caustic Soda  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Caustic Soda  Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    12.2 Caustic Soda  Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

    12.2.1 North America Caustic Soda  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.2 Europe Caustic Soda  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Caustic Soda  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.4 South America Caustic Soda  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Caustic Soda  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.3 Caustic Soda  Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.1 Global Caustic Soda  Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.2 Global Caustic Soda  Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.4 Caustic Soda  Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.1 Global Caustic Soda  Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.2 Global Caustic Soda  Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

     

