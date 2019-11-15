Caustic Soda Packaging Market Capacity Production Revenue Price and Gross Margin by 2024 Worldwide

Short Details of Caustic Soda Packaging Market Report – Caustic soda is also known as sodium hydroxide, caustic, and lye. It is available commercially in the form of liquid, solid, flakes, or particles. In commercial market, the caustic soda packaging is significant due to the strong corrosive of caustic soda. The packaging materials are various according to the different types of caustic soda.For flakes, or particles caustic soda, the product packaging is made with plastic lining and lining, triple coated woven bag packaging made with strict moisture resistant bag and indicate the various flags.For liquid caustic soda, the storage tank is the most universal packaging method. While the solid caustic soda, the product is storage in solid iron or other airtight containers, such as steel drum with various sizes.

Caustic soda packaging industry concentration is lower extremely. The production of caustic soda packaging industry increased from 349247 K Pcs in 2011 to 442472 K Pcs in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 5.46%. In the world wide, China was the major manufacturing region, who accounted for about 37.21% production market share in the caustic soda packaging industry in 2015.

In this report, the following enterprises are listed: JohnPac, Mid-Continent Packaging, United Bags, Howard Industries, PacTech, PVN Fabrics, Daman Polyfabs, Muscat Polymer, PT Murni Mapan Mandiri, Meghna Group, Vedder Industrial, Ningxia Runlong and QTL Bags etc.

The global caustic soda packaging market was dominated by China with largest share-37.21%- in total volume consumption in 2015 due to the direct geographical distribution of downstream consumption. India was another leading regional market for caustic soda packaging due to increase in end-use applications in the region in 2015. United States and Southeast Asia accounted for significant share in total volume consumption of caustic soda packaging industry in 2015.

The worldwide market for Caustic Soda Packaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Caustic Soda Packaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

