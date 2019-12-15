CBD Skin Care Market 2019: Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2024

Global “CBD Skin Care Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the CBD Skin Care market size.

About CBD Skin Care:

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is a naturally occurring plant compound derived from the cannabis plant. CBD Skin Care is safe and effective for all skin types, but especially helpful to people who struggle with inflammatory skin conditions, skin sensitivity, headaches, skin dryness, and acne

Top Key Players of CBD Skin Care Market:

Charlottes Web

Kiehls

Medical Marijuana

Cannuka

Isodiol Cannaceuticals

Lord Jones

Endoca

Kapu Maku LLC

Green Growth Brands

Elixinol Global

Leef Organics

The CBD Skincare Company

Josie Maran Cosmetics

Leela Body Care

CBD For Life

Myaderm

Kana Skincare

Apothecanna

Vertly Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14353728 Major Types covered in the CBD Skin Care Market report are:

Creams & Moisturizers

Serums

CBD Oil

Others Major Applications covered in the CBD Skin Care Market report are:

Mass Market

Smoke Shops

E-commerce

Others Scope of CBD Skin Care Market:

The leading manufactures mainly are Charlottes Web, Kiehls, Medical Marijuana, Cannuka and Isodiol Cannaceuticals. Charlottes Webo is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds11% in 2018.

Geographically, the global CBD Skin Care market has been segmented into Americas, Europe, APAC and Middle East and Africa. The Americas held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 41% in 2018. The next is Europe.

The worldwide market for CBD Skin Care is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 19.7% over the next five years, will reach 378 million US$ in 2024, from 153.8 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR study.