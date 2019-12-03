CDSS Market 2019: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, Growth Factors, Development and Forecast to 2024 Research Report

"CDSS Market"2019 Industry Research report provides a Business exploration of vital market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Mostly, classified on the segments of major players, CAGR, product types, applications/end-user and global regions covering North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle-East,& Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Secondly, global CDSS Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer’s profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The CDSS market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.

Introduction

A clinical decision support system (CDSS) is a health information technology system that is designed to assist physicians and other health professionals in clinical decision-making tasks. A CDSS is an adaptation of the decision support system commonly used to aid business management. The major factors driving the growth of the market include rising demand for data-driven technologies, increasing geriatric population, increasing number emergency cases, and development of healthcare infrastructure.

The global clinical decision support systems market is expected to reach a market value of USD 1764.93 million by 2023 from USD 794.10 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. In 2016, the Americas held the highest share of the market, i.e., 39.3%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with 34.3% and 19.4% market shares respectively.

The global clinical decision support systems market has been segmented on the basis of component, product, model, delivery mode, mode of advice, setting, type, application, and region.

The global clinical decision support systems market, by component, has been segmented into services, software, and hardware.

The global clinical decision support systems market, by product, has been segmented into integrated CDSS and standalone CDSS.

The global clinical decision support systems market, by model, has been segmented into Knowledge-Based CDSS and Non-Knowledge-Based CDSS.

By delivery mode, the global clinical decision support systems market has been segmented into on-premise and cloud-based systems.

By mode of advice, the global clinical decision support systems market has been segmented into passive CDSS and active CDSS.

By settings, the global clinical decision support systems market has been segmented into inpatient settings and ambulatory care settings.

By type, the global clinical decision support systems market has been segmented into therapeutic clinical decision support system and diagnostic clinical decision support system.

By application, the global clinical decision support systems market has been segmented into conventional clinical decision support systems and advanced clinical decision support systems.

The global clinical decision support systems market is expected to reach USD 1764.93 million by 2023 from USD 891.78 million in 2017; it is expected to register a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023.

Key Players

Wolters Kluwer Health, Hearst Communications Inc., Elsevier B.V., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Athenahealth, Inc., Siemens AG, Carestream Health, Epic Systems, IBM Corporation, and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Study objectives

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the clinical decision support systems market

To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the global clinical decision support systems market based on various tools such as supply chain analysis and PorterÃ¢â¬â¢s five force analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by component, product, model, delivery mode, mode of advice, setting, type, application, and region

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the clinical decision support systems market

Target Audience

Hospitals

Clinical Decision Support Systems Manufacturing Companies

Key Findings

The global clinical decision support systems market is expected to reach USD 1764.93 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2017 to 2023

On the basis of component, software accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 12.11% by 2023

On the basis of product, integrated CDSS accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 12.34% by 2023

On the basis of model, knowledge-based CDSS accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 12.34% by 2023

On the basis of delivery mode, on-premise CDSS accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 11.77% by 2023

On the basis of mode of advice, active CDSS accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 12.34% by 2023

On the basis of settings, inpatient settings accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 12.34% by 2023

On the basis of type, therapeutic clinical decision support systems accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 12.34% by 2023

On the basis of application, advanced clinical decision support systems accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 12.34% by 2023

The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the global clinical decision support systems market at a CAGR of 12.15% by 2023

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.36% by 2023

Regional Analysis

Americas

oNorth America

Ã¯âÂ§US

Ã¯âÂ§Canada

oSouth America

Europe

oGermany

oFrance

oUK

oItaly

oSpain

oRest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

oJapan

oChina

oIndia

oAustralia

oRepublic of Korea

oRest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

oMiddle East

oAfrica

CDSS Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of CDSS Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the CDSS market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the CDSS market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the CDSS market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the CDSS market

To analyze opportunities in the CDSS market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in CDSS market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

CDSS Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in CDSS trade

Marketing Channel Development Trend

CDSS Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target consumer

Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning CDSS Market

CDSS Market report provides you a visible, one-stop breakdown of the leading product, submarkets and market leaders revenue forecasts till 2023. In conclusion, CDSS Market 2019 report presents the descriptive analysis of the CDSS Market Major Key-players, Types, Application and Forecast Period knowledge which is able to function a profitable guide for all the CDSS Market competitors.

