CdTe Thin Film Solar Cell Market 2019 Analysis by Size, Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast To 2024

Global “CdTe Thin Film Solar Cell Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the CdTe Thin Film Solar Cell market size.

About CdTe Thin Film Solar Cell:

Thin film solar cells refer to the fact that these types of solar cells use a much thinner level of photovoltaic material than mono-crystalline or multi-crystalline solar cells. The thin-film solar cells are made by depositing one or more thin layers, or thin film (TF) of photovoltaic material on a substrate, such as glass, plastic or metal. Thin-film solar cells are commercially used in several technologies, including cadmium telluride (CdTe), copper indium gallium diselenide (CIGS), and amorphous thin-film silicon (a-Si, TF-Si).

Top Key Players of CdTe Thin Film Solar Cell Market:

First Solar

Calyxo

Antec Solar Energy AG

Lucintech

Major Types covered in the CdTe Thin Film Solar Cell Market report are:

Rigid CdTe Thin Film Solar Cell

Flexible CdTe Thin Film Solar Cell Major Applications covered in the CdTe Thin Film Solar Cell Market report are:

Residential Application

Commercial Application

Utility Application Scope of CdTe Thin Film Solar Cell Market:

Currently, the CdTe Thin Film Solar Cell market was dominated by First Solar, which holds over 95% global shipments of this type of thin film solar cell. Over the past years, there are dozens of enterprises had tried to enter this market (such as Abound Solar, PrimeStar Solar/GE Energy, Solexant, Canrom Photovoltaics, Bloo Solar and ARENDI SRL), but most of them failed.

Recent years, the sales of CdTe Thin Film Solar Cell industry are largely affected by the world economy. To the technology, the China market has a certain development space, but the popular Inverter in China made CdTe Thin Film Solar Cell market suffers greater pressure.

About the cost, the CdTe Thin Film Solar Cell cost is under 1 $/W, which will help the market development and competition with other technology of solar cell.

Finally, CdTe Thin Film Solar Cell is an oligopoly market; the tech and fund barrier to enter into this market is quite high.

The worldwide market for CdTe Thin Film Solar Cell is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 18.7% over the next five years, will reach 8590 million US$ in 2024, from 3070 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.