Cell Culture Dishes Market 2019 Global Industry Share, Size Estimation, Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Target Audience and Forecast to 2024

Cell Culture Dishes Market report 2019-2024 concentrates on the significant Applications and constraints for the Manufacturers. Cell Culture Dishes Market Research Report also provides a granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, earnings forecasts and geographical regions of the market.

Short Details of Cell Culture Dishes Market Report – Petri dish is a type of glass or plastic shallow round dish with a close fitting lid which is a vital tool in scientific laboratories. The uses for this piece of equipment are varied, but it is most well-known for holding a culture medium upon which cells, bacteria, and viruses can be grown and studied. Most major scientific breakthroughs have been greatly assisted by the use of petri dishes whether they involve the structure of a virus or the ability to clone meat.

Global Cell Culture Dishes market competition by top manufacturers

Corning

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Greiner Bio-One

Sarstedt

Sumitomo Bakelite

TPP Techno Plastic Products

VWR

Crystalgen

Wuxi NEST Biotechnology

CELLTREAT Scientific Products

Analysis of the cell culture dishes market indicated that North America would account for the highest consumption in 2025 as a result of advanced medical level and technology, but Asia has the highest growth rate.The Cell Culture Dishes is classified into the 35mm Cell Culture Dishes, 60mm Cell Culture Dishes, 100mm Cell Culture Dishes and others according to the product type. As of 2018, 60mm Cell Culture Dishes segment dominates the market contributing more than 53% of the total market share, reach to 774.8 million units, while 100 Cell Culture Dishes 380.4 million units. cell culture dishes are major applied in laboratory, hospital and others industry, in 2018, demand for a laboratory occupied the largest market, with 74% share, reach to 1073.5 million units.The Cell Culture Dishes market is relative concentrated market; key players include Corning, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Greiner Bio-One, Sarstedt, Sumitomo Bakelite, TPP Techno Plastic Products, VWR, Crystalgen, Wuxi NEST Biotechnology, CELLTREAT Scientific Products the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 60% of the total revenue, in 2018. The high-end products mainly come from North America and Europe.The worldwide market for Cell Culture Dishes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% over the next five years, will reach 340.3 million US$ in 2024, from 255.1 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Cell Culture Dishes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

35 mm

60 mm

100 mm

Other





By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Laboratory

Hospital

Others





