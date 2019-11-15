Cell Therapy and Tissue Engineering Market, Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2024

Betalin Therapeutics

BioCardia, Inc

BioReliance Corporation

Biosolution Co., Ltd.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc

MaxCyte, Inc

Medigene AG

MEDIPOST CO., Ltd.

Mesoblast Limited

Miromatrix Medical, Inc.

MolMed S.p.A

Mustang Bio, Inc

NantKwest, Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc

NexImmune, Inc.

Nohla Therapeutics, Inc

ReNeuron Group plc

Richter-Helm BioLogics GmbH & Co. KG

RoosterBio, Inc

RoslinCT

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc

Waisman Biomanufacturing

WindMIL Therapeutics, Inc.

Wuxi App Tec, Inc.

Cell therapy is the use of living cells to treat or potentially cure a human disease or injury. Tissue Engineering (TE) is a medical field that focuses on restoring, maintaining, improving, or replacing damaged tissues and organs through a combination of scaffolds, cells, and biologically active molecules.

Cell Therapy

Tissue Engineering Cell Therapy and Tissue Engineering Market Applications:

Cell Defects

Genetic Diseases

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Tissue Malignancies

Cell therapy is the use of living cells to treat or potentially cure a human disease or injury. Tissue Engineering (TE) is a medical field that focuses on restoring, maintaining, improving, or replacing damaged tissues and organs through a combination of scaffolds, cells, and biologically active molecules. Cell therapy, genetically modified cell therapy, gene therapy and tissue engineering are the four pillars of Regenerative Medicine (RM). These therapies have the potential to beneficially alter the quality of life and improve the health of patients with cell defects, genetic diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, tissue malignancies and other medical conditions.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Cell Therapy and Tissue Engineering.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.