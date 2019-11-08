Cellulite Reduction Devices Market Size, Industry Growth Report and Forecast to 2024

Global "Cellulite Reduction Devices Market" offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Cellulite Reduction Devices in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Cellulite Reduction Devices Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Syneron Candela

Beijing KES Biology

LPG

Venus Concept

Ulthera

Zimmer Aesthetics

Pollogen

Home Skinovations

Cynosure

Solta Medical

3D-Lipo

The report provides a basic overview of the Cellulite Reduction Devices industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Cellulite Reduction Devices Market Types:

Non-invasive Devices

Minimally-invasive Devices Cellulite Reduction Devices Market Applications:

Commercial Application

Commercial Application

Household Application

The Cellulite Reduction Devices industry concentration is not very high; there are several manufacturers in the world, and mainly located in Europe and USA. The key players are Syneron Candela, LPG, Cynosure, Ulthera and Venus Concept etc.

The key consumption markets locate at developed regions, like Europe, USA and Japan. The USA takes the market share of 43.01%, followed by Europe with 24.20%, Japan with 6.07%. Chinaâs consumption market is relatively small; it takes about 8.91% in the year 2017. However, we think developing area will occupy more share because of the large population base and fast growing of resident income.

It can be split into Non-invasive Devices and Minimally-invasive Devices, the Non-invasive Devices will occupy more share because it has less risks and complications. At-home product also will occupy more because they are portable and cheaper

The worldwide market for Cellulite Reduction Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.7% over the next five years, will reach 390 million US$ in 2024, from 210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.