Cellulose Acetate – A Market 2019 Industry Analysis By Future Demand, Top Players, Size, Share, Opportunities, Revenue and Growth Rate Through 2024 – Market Reports World

Short Details of Cellulose Acetate – A Market Report – Cellulose acetate is a natural plastic, which is manufactured from purified natural cellulose. Natural cellulose of the appropriate properties is derived primarily from two sources, cotton linters and wood pulp.

Global Cellulose Acetate – A market competition by top manufacturers

Celanese

Eastman

Daicel

Solvay

Sichuan Push Acetati

The cellulose acetate industry concentration is high. The world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in American, Europe and Japan, such as Celanese, Eastman, Daicel and Solvay, all have perfect products. In China, the main manufacture is Sichuan Push Acetati.

In recent years, some countries and regions were gradually introduced no-smoking policy, cellulose acetate industry also been affected. In order to offset the weakening consumption trend in cigarettes market, major companies are redirecting R&D efforts towards improving the functionality of cellulose acetate.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, the Chinese manufacture Sichuan Push Acetati can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology.

Cellulose acetate can be calssfied as two types, cellulose diacetate and cellulose triacetate. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 75.14% of the cellulose acetate market is cigarette filter industry, 9.16% is fabrics industry, 5.33% is film industry, 4.32% is molded plastics industry and 6.05% divided among other industries in 2015.

The major raw material for cellulose acetate is wood pulp, acetic anhydride, etc. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of cellulose acetate industry.

We tend to believe this industry is an promising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Cellulose Acetate – A is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Cellulose Acetate – A in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Cellulose Diacetate

Cellulose Triacetate By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Cigarette Filters

Fabrics

Film

Molded Plastics