Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Market 2019: Industry Size, Emerging Technologies, Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis, Development Status, and Industry Expansion Strategies 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 3, 2019

Global “Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Market. The Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Sales market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

Know About Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Market: 

Total knee arthroplasty (TKA) is a relief treatment for patients with arthritis and knee disabilities. Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) refers to the use of implants that facilitate bone regrowth to achieve fixation between the bone and implant components, without the use of bone cement.The growing prevalence of arthritis drives the demand for knee replacement surgery to improve the condition and restore normative joint pains.Â In 2018, the global Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 20.0% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Market:

  • DePuy Synthes
  • GROUP FH ORTHO
  • Smith & Nephew
  • Stryker
  • Zimmer Biomet

    Regions covered in the Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Market by Applications:

  • >65 Years Old
  • 50-65 Years Old
  • <50 Years Old

    Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Market by Types:

  • Type I
  • Type II

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Revenue by Product
    4.3 Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) by Product
    6.3 North America Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) by Product
    7.3 Europe Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Forecast
    12.5 Europe Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Cementless Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

