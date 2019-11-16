Central Tire Inflation System Market 2019 Current Status, Recent Developments, Significant Growth Rate, Cost Structure, and Forecast to 2025

The central tire inflation system controls air pressure in each tire to improve performance on different surfaces.At present, the manufactures of Central Tire Inflation System are concentrated in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East & Africa and South America. The global leading players in this market are Dana, Sygeon, Telefow, Mercedes-Benz, URAL, CM, etc.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of leading-edge, effective products especially in automotive region, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.Global Central Tire Inflation System market size will reach 150 million US$ by 2025, from 110 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Central Tire Inflation System.

Top Key Manufacturers in Central Tire Inflation System Market:

Dana

Sygeon

Telefow

Mercedes-Benz

URAL

CM

STEMCO

AIR CTI

FTL Technology

VIGIA

Military Vehicle

Civil Vehicle Central Tire Inflation System Market by Types:

Manual CTIS