Ceramic Foam Market 2019 Global Industry Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players | Industry Forecast by Product, Applications and End- User

The International Ceramic Foam Market report offers a profound analysis of the Ceramic Foam trade. It demonstrates a quick overview of trade knowledge and terminology of the market.

Short Details of Ceramic Foam Market Report – Ceramic foam is a kind of tough foam made from ceramics. Manufacturing techniques include impregnating open-cell polymer foams internally with ceramic slurry and then firing in a kiln, leaving only ceramic material. The foams may consist of several ceramic materials such as aluminum oxide, a common high-temperature ceramic, and gets insulating powers from the many tiny air-filled voids within the material.The foam can be used not only for thermal insulation, but for a variety of other applications such as acoustic insulation, absorption of environmental pollutants, filtration of molten metal alloys, and as substrate for catalysts requiring large internal surface area.

Global Ceramic Foam market competition by top manufacturers

Selee(US)

Foseco(UK)

Pyrotek(US)

Drache(DE)

LANIK(CS)

Ultramet(US)

Galaxy(ID)

ERG Aerospace(US)

Ferro-Term(PL)

Shandong Shengquan(CN)

FCRI Group(CN)

Jincheng Fuji(CN)

Baoding Ningxin(CN)

Guizhou New Material(CN)

Central Sourcing(CN)

Pingxiang Yingchao(CN)

Pingxiang Hualian(CN)



The Scope of the Report:

The ceramic foam industry concentration is relatively high; several manufacturers control more than one half of the global production, and high-end products are mainly from America and western European.

Giant manufactures mainly distribute in America, Europe and China. America has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Selee and Pyrotek, both have perfect products. As to UK, the Pyrotek is the first producer had become a global leader. In Germany, it is Drache that leads the technology development. In China, the manufacturers focus in Shandong, Jiangxi and Guangdong province. In Jiangxi, there are numerous small producers; their product quality is relatively poor.

This industry is affected by the global economy and government policy, so itâs important to keep an eye on economic indexes and leadersâ preference. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdeveloped regions where there is large population and fast economic growth the need of ceramic foam will increase.

The worldwide market for Ceramic Foam is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 350 million US$ in 2024, from 290 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Ceramic Foam in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Aluminum Oxide Type

Zirconium Oxide Type

Silicon Carbide Type

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Metallurgical Industry Filter

Thermal & Sound Insulating

Automobile Exhaust-gas Purification