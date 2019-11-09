Cereal Bars Market 2019 Global Research and Analysis by Size, Types, Applications, Forecast to 2025

Top Key Manufacturers in Cereal Bars Market:

Atkins Nutritionals

Cliff Bar

General Mills

Kelloggs

Nestle

Quaker Oats

PepsiCo

McKee Foods

Freedom Foods

Kashi

Pharmavite

A cereal bar is a pre-packaged food item that contains oats, nuts, honey, dry fruits, and puffed rice and is rolled in the shape of a bar. Cereal bars are available in various flavors such as strawberry, peanut butter, honey, chocolate, and banana. Asia Pacific has been witnessing strong growth over the past few years on account of increasing household income. India and China are two leading markets in Asia Pacific, responsible for triggering the market growth in this region. The global Cereal Bars market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Residential

Commercial

Others Cereal Bars Market by Types:

Snack Bars

Nutrition Bars