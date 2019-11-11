 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Cesium Iodide Market 2019 Application, Manufacturers, Market Share, Size, Demand, Growth, Regions Analysis

By Joann Wilson on November 11, 2019

keyword_Global Cesium Iodide Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Global "Cesium Iodide Market" Research Report covers the current state and the development of a growing trending industry. This report analyzes the research on size, share, supply, export, import, revenue, details and cost analysis, sourcing strategy, technology and market impact factor.

About Cesium Iodide Market Report: This report studies the Cesium Iodide market, mainly focus on the caesium iodide crystals. The most important use of Caesium iodide. Caesium iodide (chemical formula CsI) is the ionic compound of caesium and iodine. It is often used as the input phosphor of an X-ray image intensifier tube found in fluoroscopy equipment. Caesium iodide photocathodes are highly efficient at extreme ultraviolet wavelengths. Cesium iodide is a scintillation material with a high gamma-ray stopping power due to its relative high density and effective atomic number. It is used either in its undoped form or doped with sodium or thallium for scintillation counting. CsI has not high resistance to thermal and mechanical shock due to the absence of a cleavage plane. Compared to NaI (Tl) it is relatively soft and plastic material.An important application of caesium iodide crystals, which are scintillators, is electromagnetic calorimetry in experimental particle physics. Pure CsI is a fast and dense scintillating material with relatively low light yield that increases significantly with cooling. It shows two main emission components: one in the near ultraviolet region at the wavelength of 310 nm and one at 460 nm. The drawbacks of CsI are a high temperature gradient and a slight hygroscopicity.

Top manufacturers/players: Saint Gobain S.A., Amcrys, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Scintacor, Radiation Monitoring Devices, Inc., EPIC Crystal Company Limited, Shanghai SICCAS, Shanghai Ucome

Cesium Iodide Market Segment by Regions-

  • USA
  • EU
  • Japan
  • China and Others.

The Cesium Iodide Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

Cesium Iodide Market Segment by Type:

  • CsI (Tl)
  • CsI (Na)
  • CsI Pure

    Cesium Iodide Market Segment by Applications:

  • Healthcare
  • Industrial Use
  • Others

    The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

    Table of Contents:

    1 Market Overview

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

     

    3 Global Cesium Iodide Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

     

    4 Global Cesium Iodide Market Analysis by Regions

     

    5 North America Cesium Iodide by Country

     

    6 Europe Cesium Iodide by Country

     

    7 Asia-Pacific Cesium Iodide by Country

     

    8 South America Cesium Iodide by Country

     

    9 Middle East and Africa Cesium Iodide by Countries

     

    10 Global Cesium Iodide Market Segment by Type

     

    11 Global Cesium Iodide Market Segment by Application

     

    12 Cesium Iodide Market Forecast (2019-2024)

     

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

     

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

     

    15 Appendix

    Continued…

    Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2013-2023 Global and Chinese Cesium Iodide Market covering all important parameters.

    Joann Wilson
    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.