Cetane Improver Market 2019 Strategy Assessment, Development and Futuristic Trends to 2024

Cetane improver is a colorless to light yellow color liquid. It is a cost effective additive used to raise the cetane number of distillate fuel stocks and to lower diesel exhaust emissions. It can be readily used by refiners and fuel users in all types of diesel fuel.There are many types of cetane improver, such as nitrates, peroxides and some nitroso compounds. The industrial use of cetane improver is generally nitrates, and the main cetane improver additives manufactured today is 2-ethylhexyl nitrate.

Eurenco

Wonder Energy Chemical

Afton Chemical

EPC-UK

BASF

Lubrizol Corporation

Cestoil Chemical

Dorf Ketal

Biysk Oleum

Baker Hughes

Maxam

Total ACS

Major Types covered in the Cetane Improver Market report are:

Nitrates

Major Applications covered in the Cetane Improver Market report are:

Petroleum Diesel

Biodiesel

Synthetic Diesel

Cetane improver downstream is diesel, including petroleum diesel, biodiesel, synthetic diesel and others, the major fields are petroleum diesel and biodiesel. In recent years, diesel vehicles have developed rapidly. Increasing demand for diesel vehicles is expected to drive the demand of the cetane improver market. As countries such as Europe, USA and China are diesel vehicles driven regions, the demand for cetane improver is high in these areas.

As overall economic downward trend in China and complicated international economic situation in the world in the past few years, there will be many uncertainties in the next few years. In addition, in the world market of cetane improver, supply has been in large in the past few years.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of cetane improver. Manufacturers from China are also mature in technology. With the development of China cetane improver production technology, their share in the global market is increasing, and competitiveness in the global market gradually increases.

The worldwide market for Cetane Improver is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.3% over the next five years, will reach 1050 million US$ in 2024, from 910 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.