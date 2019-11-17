Cetirizine Hydrochloride Market 2019: Global Business Overview, Sales, Size, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast to 2025

Global “Cetirizine Hydrochloride Market” report 2019 provides all the necessary details about industry overview and manufacturing, cost structure, applications, sales market, consumption value and sale price, and top companies. learn details of Cetirizine Hydrochloride market and its forecast to 2025 with key companies profile, supply, demand, and analysis

UCB Pharma

Pfizer

J & J

Mylan

Teva

HUAPONT Pharm

Hunan Jiudian Pharm

Sun Pharma

Lunan Pharma

Jubilant Life Sciences

Amneal

About Cetirizine Hydrochloride Market: Cetirizine Hydrochloride (trade names Zirtec, Zyrtec, Reactine) is a second-generation antihistamine used in the treatment of hay fever, allergies, angioedema, and urticaria.[1] It is a major metabolite of hydroxyzine, and a racemic selective H1 receptor antagonist.The global average price of Cetirizine Hydrochloride is in the decreasing trend, from 52.7 USD/K Units in 2012 to 47.7 USD/K Units in 2017. With the situation of global economy and increasing generic medicine, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.The classification of Cetirizine Hydrochloride includes tablet, capsule and solution, and tablet type of Cetirizine Hydrochloride is the largest segment in the market, its proportion in 2016 is about 45%. Cetirizine Hydrochloride is widely consumed in hospitals, clinics and drug store. The most large application proportion of Cetirizine Hydrochloride is drug store.Europe is the largest supplier of Cetirizine Hydrochloride, with a production market share over 50% in 2016. USA is the second largest supplier of Cetirizine Hydrochloride products, enjoying production market share nearly 28% in 2016.The global Cetirizine Hydrochloride market is valued at 1100 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1410 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Cetirizine Hydrochloride market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Hospital

Clinic

Drug Store Cetirizine Hydrochloride Market by Types:

Tablet

Capsule