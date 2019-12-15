Cetirizine Hydrochloride Market 2020 By Industry Size Estimation, Industry Share, Future Demand, Dynamics, Drivers, Research Methodology By 2024

“Cetirizine Hydrochloride Market” Report studies the entire world market dimensions of Cetirizine Hydrochloride in crucial regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Mideast & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Cetirizine Hydrochloride in these regions. The various contributors concerned inside the purchase price series of Cetirizine Hydrochloride embrace manufacturers, providers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The vital makers inside the Cetirizine Hydrochloride embody.

Short Details of Cetirizine Hydrochloride Market Report – Cetirizine Hydrochloride (trade names Zirtec, Zyrtec, Reactine) is a second-generation antihistamine used in the treatment of hay fever, allergies, angioedema, and urticaria.[1] It is a major metabolite of hydroxyzine, and a racemic selective H1 receptor antagonist.

Global Cetirizine Hydrochloride market competition by top manufacturers

UCB Pharma

Pfizer

J & J

Mylan

Teva

HUAPONT Pharm

Hunan Jiudian Pharm

Sun Pharma

Lunan Pharma

Jubilant Life Sciences

Amneal

HAILISHENG

The global average price of Cetirizine Hydrochloride is in the decreasing trend, from 52.7 USD/K Units in 2012 to 47.7 USD/K Units in 2017. With the situation of global economy and increasing generic medicine, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Cetirizine Hydrochloride includes tablet, capsule and solution, and tablet type of Cetirizine Hydrochloride is the largest segment in the market, its proportion in 2016 is about 45%. Cetirizine Hydrochloride is widely consumed in hospitals, clinics and drug store. The most large application proportion of Cetirizine Hydrochloride is drug store.

Europe is the largest supplier of Cetirizine Hydrochloride, with a production market share over 50% in 2016. USA is the second largest supplier of Cetirizine Hydrochloride products, enjoying production market share nearly 28% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Cetirizine Hydrochloride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 1310 million US$ in 2024, from 1100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Cetirizine Hydrochloride in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Tablet

Capsule

Solution By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Hospital

Clinic