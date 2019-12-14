CFRP Market Size 2020: Segmentation and Global Analysis by Latest Trends, Share, Development and Growth by Regions to 2024

Global “CFRP Market” 2020-2024 discovers numerous significant aspects related to CFRP market covering industry environment, segmentation analysis, and modest landscape. A comprehensive and elaborate major analysis report highlights numerous facts such as development factors, industry enhancement strategies, statistical progress to understand the market on a global scale.

CFRP are composite materials made through infusion of a resin and a carbon fiber reinforcement. They offer high weight savings, increased tensile strength, fatigue resistance, impact resistance and durability which make them ideal for use in diversified industrial applications. CFRP products are increasingly substituting metals in various automotive applications, primarily to reduce fuel consumption. They are used in manufacturing of tennis racquets, aerospace & automotive components, protective helmets, blades for wind turbines, molding compounds, plates for building & construction and imaging equipment structures. These materials can be used as a chemical or water purifier owing to carbon being a powerful absorbent. .

CFRP Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Cytec Industries Inc.

DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V.

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Hexcel Corporation

Jiangsu Hengshen Fibre Material Co.

Ltd.

Mitsubishi Rayon Co.

Ltd

SGL Carbon SE

Teijin Limited.

Toray Industries

Inc.

Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co.

Ltd. and many more. CFRP Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the CFRP Market can be Split into:

Thermosetting

Thermoplastic. By Applications, the CFRP Market can be Split into:

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Turbines

Automotive

Sports Equipment

Building & Construction

Molding Compounds