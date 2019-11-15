Checkpoint Inhibitors for Treating Cancer Market by Top Manufactures, Market Demands Segmentation and Major Players Analysis Research Report 2024

Manufacturers in Checkpoint Inhibitors for Treating Cancer Market Repot:

Bristol-Myers Squibb(BMS)

Merck

About Checkpoint Inhibitors for Treating Cancer: Checkpoint inhibitors for treating cancer is a type of drug that blocks certain proteins made by some types of immune system cells, such as T cells, and some cancer cells. These proteins help keep immune responses in check and can keep T cells from killing cancer cells. When these proteins are blocked, the "brakes" on the immune system are released and T cells are able to kill cancer cells better. Examples of checkpoint proteins found on T cells or cancer cells include PD-1/PD-L1 and CTLA-4/B7-1/B7-2.

PD-1 Inhibitors

PD-L1 Inhibitors

CTLA-4 Inhibitors Checkpoint Inhibitors for Treating Cancer Market Applications:

Melanoma Treatment

Bladder Cancer Treatment

Those four kinds of checkpoint inhibitors are mainly used to treat melanoma, bladder cancer and others. In 2015, melanoma treatment consumed checkpoint inhibitors took a share of 80.53%. In 2016, melanoma treatment consumed checkpoint inhibitors will be 68153g. Bladder cancer treatment consumed checkpoint inhibitors will be 1978g.

Although YERVOYÂ® (ipilimumab), OPDIVOÂ® (nivolumab), KEYTRUDAÂ® (pembrolizumab) and TecentriqÂ® (atezolizumab) are four indispensable medicines for cancer treatment, they also has many shortages. Firstly, they all have side effect for patient. Secondly, price of checkpoint inhibitors for treating cancer is too expensive. CTLA-4 inhibitors price is about 118.2 USD/mg in 2016. PD-1 inhibitors price is about 28.6 USD/mg in 2016. PD-L1 inhibitors price is about 30.5 USD/mg in 2016. For most patients, the price is unbearable.

The worldwide market for Checkpoint Inhibitors for Treating Cancer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 28.0% over the next five years, will reach 20600 million US$ in 2024, from 4690 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.