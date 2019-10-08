Checkpoint Inhibitors for Treating Cancer Market Report: Competitors and Their Respective Market Share, R&D Status and Future Prospects 2024

Checkpoint Inhibitors for Treating Cancer Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Checkpoint Inhibitors for Treating Cancer industry.

Checkpoint inhibitors for treating cancer is a type of drug that blocks certain proteins made by some types of immune system cells, such as T cells, and some cancer cells. These proteins help keep immune responses in check and can keep T cells from killing cancer cells. When these proteins are blocked, the brakes on the immune system are released and T cells are able to kill cancer cells better. Examples of checkpoint proteins found on T cells or cancer cells include PD-1/PD-L1 and CTLA-4/B7-1/B7-2.



Key Players Analysis: Checkpoint Inhibitors for Treating Cancer market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share. Some of the top players include:

Bristol-Myers Squibb(BMS)

Merck

Roche

Those four kinds of checkpoint inhibitors are mainly used to treat melanoma, bladder cancer and others. In 2015, melanoma treatment consumed checkpoint inhibitors took a share of 80.53%. In 2016, melanoma treatment consumed checkpoint inhibitors will be 68153g. Bladder cancer treatment consumed checkpoint inhibitors will be 1978g.

Although YERVOY® (ipilimumab), OPDIVO® (nivolumab), KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) and Tecentriq® (atezolizumab) are four indispensable medicines for cancer treatment, they also has many shortages. Firstly, they all have side effect for patient. Secondly, price of checkpoint inhibitors for treating cancer is too expensive. CTLA-4 inhibitors price is about 118.2 USD/mg in 2016. PD-1 inhibitors price is about 28.6 USD/mg in 2016. PD-L1 inhibitors price is about 30.5 USD/mg in 2016. For most patients, the price is unbearable.

The worldwide market for Checkpoint Inhibitors for Treating Cancer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 28.0% over the next five years, will reach 20600 million US$ in 2024, from 4690 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.

This report focuses on the Checkpoint Inhibitors for Treating Cancer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segmentation, By Product & Application: Checkpoint Inhibitors for Treating Cancer Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information. Market Segment by Type, covers:

PD-1 Inhibitors

PD-L1 Inhibitors

CTLA-4 Inhibitors Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Melanoma Treatment

Bladder Cancer Treatment