Chelate Resins Market 2019 Effect Factors Analysis, Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate, Trend and Price Forecast by Regions, Applications, Types to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Chelate Resins

Global “Chelate Resins Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Chelate Resins in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Chelate Resins Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • DOW
  • LANXESS
  • Purolite
  • Mitsubishi Chemical
  • ResinTech
  • Sunresin
  • Suqing Water Treatment
  • Zhejiang Zhengguang
  • Zibo Dongda Chemical
  • Chengdu Nankai
  • Shanghai Kaiping
  • Thermax

  • The report provides a basic overview of the Chelate Resins industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Chelate Resins Market Types:

  • Iminodiacetate Type
  • Polyamine Type
  • Glucamine Type
  • Others

    Chelate Resins Market Applications:

  • Chlor Alkali Industry
  • Electroplating Industry
  • Chemical Industry
  • Other

    Finally, the Chelate Resins market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Chelate Resins market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • Chelate resins, belonging to the family of iron exchange resin, are styrene-divinylbenzene polymers to which iminodiacetate groups are introduced. This functional group forms complexes with all the metallic elements except the alkali metals. Each manufacturer has his own brand series products to clients.
  • As for the application, chelate resins are used to remove base metals, boron, mercury and so on. There is no doubt that chlor-alkali industry owns the largest application share, which was 43.80% in 2016, followed by chemical industry with 26.51% market share. Besides the two major applications, uses in other fields are also expanding, indicating a promising market.
  • Global production of chelate resin reached to 7562 MT in 2016, from 7043 MT in 2012. North America is the largest production base of chelate resin, which accounted for 34.34% share globally in 2016. Europe is the follower, with 2016 MT produced.
  • The worldwide market for Chelate Resins is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 100 million US$ in 2024, from 91 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Chelate Resins in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 124

    1 Chelate Resins Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Chelate Resins by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Chelate Resins Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Chelate Resins Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Chelate Resins Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Chelate Resins Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Chelate Resins Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Chelate Resins Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Chelate Resins Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Chelate Resins Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.