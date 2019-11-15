Chelate Resins Market 2019 Effect Factors Analysis, Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate, Trend and Price Forecast by Regions, Applications, Types to 2024

Global “Chelate Resins Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Chelate Resins in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Chelate Resins Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

DOW

LANXESS

Purolite

Mitsubishi Chemical

ResinTech

Sunresin

Suqing Water Treatment

Zhejiang Zhengguang

Zibo Dongda Chemical

Chengdu Nankai

Shanghai Kaiping

Thermax

The report provides a basic overview of the Chelate Resins industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Chelate Resins Market Types:

Iminodiacetate Type

Polyamine Type

Glucamine Type

Others Chelate Resins Market Applications:

Chlor Alkali Industry

Electroplating Industry

Chemical Industry

Chlor Alkali Industry

Electroplating Industry

Chemical Industry

Other

Chelate resins, belonging to the family of iron exchange resin, are styrene-divinylbenzene polymers to which iminodiacetate groups are introduced. This functional group forms complexes with all the metallic elements except the alkali metals. Each manufacturer has his own brand series products to clients.

As for the application, chelate resins are used to remove base metals, boron, mercury and so on. There is no doubt that chlor-alkali industry owns the largest application share, which was 43.80% in 2016, followed by chemical industry with 26.51% market share. Besides the two major applications, uses in other fields are also expanding, indicating a promising market.

Global production of chelate resin reached to 7562 MT in 2016, from 7043 MT in 2012. North America is the largest production base of chelate resin, which accounted for 34.34% share globally in 2016. Europe is the follower, with 2016 MT produced.

The worldwide market for Chelate Resins is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 100 million US$ in 2024, from 91 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.