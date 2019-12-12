 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Chelate Resins Market, Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Chelate Resins

GlobalChelate Resins Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Chelate Resins Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Chelate Resins Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Chelate Resins globally.

About Chelate Resins:

Chelating resins are styrene-divinylbenzene polymers to which iminodiacetate groups are introduced. This functional group forms complexes with all the metallic elements except the alkali metals.

Chelate Resins Market Manufactures:

  • DOW
  • LANXESS
  • Purolite
  • Mitsubishi Chemical
  • ResinTech
  • Sunresin
  • Suqing Water Treatment
  • Zhejiang Zhengguang
  • Zibo Dongda Chemical
  • Chengdu Nankai
  • Shanghai Kaiping
  • Thermax

    Chelate Resins Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Chelate Resins Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Chelate Resins Market Types:

  • Iminodiacetate Type
  • Polyamine Type
  • Glucamine Type
  • Others

    Chelate Resins Market Applications:

  • Chlor Alkali Industry
  • Electroplating Industry
  • Chemical Industry
  • Other

    The Report provides in depth research of the Chelate Resins Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Chelate Resins Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Chelate Resins Market Report:

  • Chelate resins, belonging to the family of iron exchange resin, are styrene-divinylbenzene polymers to which iminodiacetate groups are introduced. This functional group forms complexes with all the metallic elements except the alkali metals. Each manufacturer has his own brand series products to clients.
  • As for the application, chelate resins are used to remove base metals, boron, mercury and so on. There is no doubt that chlor-alkali industry owns the largest application share, which was 43.80% in 2016, followed by chemical industry with 26.51% market share. Besides the two major applications, uses in other fields are also expanding, indicating a promising market.
  • Global production of chelate resin reached to 7562 MT in 2016, from 7043 MT in 2012. North America is the largest production base of chelate resin, which accounted for 34.34% share globally in 2016. Europe is the follower, with 2016 MT produced.
  • The worldwide market for Chelate Resins is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 100 million US$ in 2024, from 91 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Chelate Resins in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Chelate Resins product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Chelate Resins, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Chelate Resins in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Chelate Resins competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Chelate Resins breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Chelate Resins market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Chelate Resins sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 124

    1 Chelate Resins Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Chelate Resins by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Chelate Resins Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Chelate Resins Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Chelate Resins Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Chelate Resins Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Chelate Resins Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Chelate Resins Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Chelate Resins Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Chelate Resins Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

