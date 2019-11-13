Chemical Anchors Market 2019 Research Analysis by Size, Strategies, Key Manufacturers, Trends and SWOT Analysis to 2024

MKT FASTENING LLC

Powers Fasteners

HALFEN

Sika

Hilti

Simpson Strong Tie

FIXDEX Fastening

Henkel

ITW

Fischer

Chemfix Products Ltd

Mungo

RAWLPLUG

XuPu Fasteners

Saidong

Chemical Anchors Market Types:

Injectable Adhensive Anchors

Capsule Adhensive Anchors Chemical Anchors Market Applications:

Architecture

Highway

Bridge

Scope of Report:

Europe and North America are the main consumption regions of Chemical Anchors in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The market size of Asia-Pacific region will grow fast in the following years.

The downstream applications of Chemical Anchors products are Architecture, Highway, Bridge, Other. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economy, the development of emerging countries and the progress of technology, the consumption increase of Chemical Anchors has been obvious. In the foreseeable future, the Chemical Anchors products will show an optimistic upward trend.

Although sales of Chemical Anchors products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the Chemical Anchors field hastily.

The worldwide market for Chemical Anchors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 1250 million US$ in 2024, from 980 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.