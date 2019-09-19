Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Outlook 2023: Top Companies, Market Size, Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development

About Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Report: Chemical enhanced oil recovery (EOR) is a method used to recover oil, which is applied to proliferate the amount of crude oil that can be extracted from oil fields.

Top manufacturers/players: ExxonMobil Corporation, BP, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Shell, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, PJSC Lukoil Oil Company, Praxair Technology, Chevron Corporation, Petroleo Brasileiro, Cenovus Energy

Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Segment by Type:

Petro-based

Bio-based

Water-based Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Segment by Applications:

Offshore