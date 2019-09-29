Chemical Indicator Inks Market Size Report 2019 | Global Industrial Analysis with Opportunity Projection By 2024

Chemical indicator inks are primarily used in the manufacture of chemical indicators. Chemical indicators are usually used in the sterilization monitoring process. These provide a visual indication through change in color of the ink on exposure to certain sterilants and specific conditions. Sterilization is one of the most important processes carried out in the healthcare industry. Appropriate sterilization of surgical instruments, supplies, and equipment used in direct patient care and surgery is a critical aspect of the modern health care delivery system, as it directly impacts patient safety. Chemical indicators are one of the primary products that are used to check the efficacy of the sterilization process, thereby assessing the level of sterilization and assuring successful sterilization of various instruments and devices. Inks used in chemical indicators change color when exposed to specified conditions of sterilization that are generally irreversible. Change in color guarantees effective completion of sterilization.

Chemical Indicator Inks Market Segmentation Data is as follow:

Chemical Indicator Inks Market by Top Manufacturers:

Riken Chemical CLtd., North American Science Associates Inc. (NAMSA), SteriTec Products Inc., 3M, Tempil, NiGK Corporation, Propper Manufacturing Company, Inc., STERIS Corporation (Formerly Innovative Medical Technologies), ETIGAM bv, Terragene SA, Crosstex International Inc.(subsidiary of Cantel Medical Corporation), gke Gmbh

By Sterilization Process

Steam, Ethylene Oxide , Vaporized Hydrogen Peroxide & Plasma, Formaldehyde, Others (Including Ionizing Radiation, etc.)

By Product Type

Water-based Chemical Indicator Inks, Solvent-based Chemical Indicator Inks, UV-cured Chemical Indicator Inks

By Printing Process

Flexographic Printing, Gravure Printing, Screen Printing

By Application

Sterile Bags, Sterile Bottles, IV & Blood Containers, Prefillable Syringes, Thermoformed Trays, Pouches, Tapes, Tags and Labels, Others (Including Blister Packs, etc.)

Regional Chemical Indicator Inks Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) and More

