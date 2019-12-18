Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market Analysis by Top Key Players, Industry Size and Share, Growth Factors, End Industries Forecast 2020 to 2025

Global “Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market” Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Chemical Mechanical Planarization industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used. Chemical Mechanical Planarization market report will shed light on many critical points and trends of the industry which are useful for our esteemed clients. The report analysis the market of Chemical Mechanical Planarization by main manufactures and geographic regions.

Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market Analysis:

The chemical mechanical planarization is a critical process technology step in the semiconductor wafer fabrication process. In this process step, the top surface of the wafer is polished or planarized to create a flawless flat surface that is essential to make faster and more powerful semiconductor devices with the aid of chemical slurry & mechanical movements.

The global CMP market based on types comprises CMP equipment and CMP consumables. The different CMP consumables included in this report are slurries, pads, and pad conditioners among the others. The demand for planarization in semiconductor devices would increase with an expanding number of end-use applications such as IC manufacturing, micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), optics, compound semiconductors, and computer hard drive manufacturing. This increasing global semiconductor sales and growing economic activities in Asia-Pacific and North America is providing opportunities to the CMP equipment manufacturers and consumable suppliers. Most of the manufacturers use leading-edge and more than Mooreâs technologies for semiconductors wafer fabrication. Some of the prominent semiconductor manufacturers and majority of start-ups or new entrants frequently work on smaller wafer sizes (less than 200 mm).

In 2019, the market size of Chemical Mechanical Planarization is 3670 million US$ and it will reach 6090 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Chemical Mechanical Planarization. Some Major Players of Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market Are:

Applied Materials

Ebara Corporation

Cabot Microelectronics

Dow Electronic Materials

Fujimi Incorporated

Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market Segmentation by Types:

CMP EquipmentÂ

CMP ConsumableÂ

Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market Segmentation by Applications:

IC manufacturing

MEMS & NEM

Optics

Others

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

The Report Covers the Following Questions:

What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving the growth of the market?

What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects to the market applications into the market?

At what stage of development are the key market products?

What are the shortcomings that has to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?

What is the outlook for the industry?

What difference does performance characteristics of Chemical Mechanical Planarization create from those of established entities?

