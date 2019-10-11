Chemical Polishing Slurry Market Report with Capacity and Share by Manufacturers, Forecast Report 2019

The report shows positive growth in “Chemical Polishing Slurry Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Chemical Polishing Slurry industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Chemical Polishing Slurry Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Chemical mechanical polishing/planarization (CMP) slurries are abrasive materials, also called non-crystalline inorganic oxides, which are dispersed in water blended with other chemicals and used in CMP processes for semiconductors. CMP process is employed in semiconductor manufacturing, where surfaces of wafers are smoothed and leveled with the help of abrasive slurries. This process is critical for precise lithography patterning, and is utilized after every deposition-etch step.

Some top manufacturers in Chemical Polishing Slurry Market: –

Cabot Microelectronics

Dow Electronic Materials

Fujimi Incorporated

Air Products/Versum Materials

Fujifilm and many more Scope of the Report:

The Chemical Polishing Slurry (CMP) market has developed for several decades, and currently the global market is still dominated by few manufacturers from United States and Japan. Cabot Microelectronics is the largest producer, occupies for over 33 percent market share in the world, with manufacturing factories in US, Japan and Taiwan. The second-tier players are Hitachi Chemical, Fujimi Incorporated, Fujifilm, Dow Electronic Materials and Air Products/Versum Materials. The top six players occupy for over 88% market share.

The worldwide market for Chemical Polishing Slurry is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% over the next five years, will reach 1660 million US$ in 2024, from 1230 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study. Market Segment by Type, covers:

Alumina Slurry

Colloidal Silica Slurry

Ceria Slurries Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Silicon Wafers

Optical Substrate

Disk Drive Components