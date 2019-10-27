Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Market Production Market by Key Players, Market Size, Demand, Opportunities, Market Dynamic Forces & Forecast 2023

About Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Market Report: Chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) is an immunoassay technique where the label, i.e. the true indicator of the analytic reaction, is a luminescent molecule. CLIA instruments progressively infiltrated the immunometric assay domain, eventually being used to measure serum concentrations of hormones, drugs, vitamins, tumour markers, infectious disease markers, myocardial damage markers and, finally, autoantibodies. Today, autoantibody detection in immunochemiluminescence can be carried out on instruments specifically dedicated to the autoimmunology laboratory as stand-alone instrumentation or as part of an automated analytical platform.

Top manufacturers/players: Siemens AG Healthcare, BioMérieux, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Tosoh Corporation, Randox Laboratories, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Sysmex Corporation, iaSorin, Beckman Coulter, Danaher, Hoffmann-La Roche, Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

The Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Market Segment by Type:

Reagents

Consumables

Analyzers Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Market Segment by Applications:

Contract Research Organization

Hospitals

Pharmaceuticals