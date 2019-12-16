Chemotherapy Devices Market 2019 by Size, Business Overview, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

About Chemotherapy Devices:

Chemotherapy pumps are one of the ways patients can have their chemotherapy. It allows patients to have chemo in a controlled way. Chemotherapy pumps are also called infusion pumps. Chemotherapy pumps may be capable of delivering fluids in large or small amounts, and may be used to deliver chemotherapy drugs.

Top Key Players of Chemotherapy Devices Market:

ecton

Dickinson

ICU Medical

Terumo Corporation

B. Braun

Halyard Health

Smiths Group

Baxter International

Fresenius

Moog

Zyno Medical

Micrel Medical

LVP (Large Volume Pump)

Syringe Pump

Elastomeric Pumps Major Applications covered in the Chemotherapy Devices Market report are:

Hospital & Clinic

Home Care Scope of Chemotherapy Devices Market:

The classification of Chemotherapy Devices includes LVP, Syringe Pump and Elastomeric Pumps. The proportion of Syringe Pump in 2016 is about 36.4%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

North America is the largest consumption market of Chemotherapy Devices, with a sales market share nearly 38.6% in 2016. Europe is the second largest consumption market of Chemotherapy Devices, enjoying market share nearly 37.1% in 2016.

Market competition is high. Becton, Dickinson, ICU Medical, Terumo Corporation, B. Braun, Halyard Health, Smiths Group, Baxter International and Fresenius are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Chemotherapy Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.