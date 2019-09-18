Chilled Beam Systems Market 2019 Global Growth, New Updates, Trends, Industry Share, Size Expansion, Opportunities, Challenges and Forecast by Market Reports World till 2024

Short Details of Chilled Beam Systems Market Report – Chilled beam is a type of convection HVAC system designed to heat or cool large buildings. Pipes of water are passed through a “beam” (a heat exchanger) either integrated into standard suspended ceiling systems or suspended a short distance from the ceiling of a room

Global Chilled Beam Systems market competition by top manufacturers

Caverion

TROX GmbH

Halton Group

Lindab

Flakt Woods

Swegon

Barcol Air

Johnson Controls

Systemair

Titus HVAC

Frenger Systems

Keifer

First, for industry structure analysis, the Chilled beam systems industry is relatively concentrated. The top five producers account for about 62.24% of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest consumption area of Chilled beam systems, also the leader in the whole chilled beam systems industry.

Second, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Chilled beam systems producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The price of the major raw material varies according to the steel and copper price. This year, as the downturn of global steel industry, the Chilled beam systems price would keep decreasing for at least the following 5 years.

Finally, despite the fierce competition, we tend to believe the market has a bright future and the investors should pay more attention to the developing countries. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Chilled Beam Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.9% over the next five years, will reach 410 million US$ in 2024, from 240 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Chilled Beam Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Active Chilled Beams

Passive Chilled Beams

Multiservice Chilled Beams By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Commercial

Hospitals

Schools