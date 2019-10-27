Chiller Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size, Key Players, Regions, Growth Rate, Type, Application by 2019-2023

About Chiller Market Report: A chiller is a machine that removes heat from a liquid via a vapor-compression or absorption refrigeration cycle. This liquid can then be circulated through a heat exchanger to cool equipment, or another process stream (such as air or process water). As a necessary by product, refrigeration creates waste heat that must be exhausted to ambience, or for greater efficiency, recovered for heating purposes.

Top manufacturers/players: Daikin Industries Ltd., Johnson Controls, Trane Inc., Carrier Corporation, Smartd Chiller Group Inc., Thermax Ltd., Hitachi Appliances Inc., Climaveneta S.P.A., Polyscience, Dimplex Thermal Solutions., Thermal Care Inc., BV Thermal Systems, Temptek Inc., Advantage Engineering Inc., Broad Air Conditioning Co. Ltd., Hyundai Climate Control Co., Ltd., Robur Group, Yazaki Corporation, Kawasaki Thermal Eng. Co. Ltd.

Chiller Market Segment by Type:

Screw Chiller

Scroll Chiller

Centrifugal Chiller

Absorption Chiller

Reciprocating Chiller Chiller Market Segment by Applications:

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Food & Beverages

Plastics

Rubber