Chiller Market Report: Growth Rate and Size Estimation 2024

The report titled “Global Chiller Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024” provides an in-depth analysis of the global Chiller market with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The Chiller analysis contains market by value, market share by product and by region. The report also provides the detailed analysis of the Chiller in terms of value globally.

Report provides major manufacturers study details with their business overview, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018). Some of the Key Players are:

Guangzhou Teyu Electromechanical

CustomChill

Inc.

Multistack

Mirapro

SMC

Shinwa Controls

Legacy Chiller Systems

Inc.

Lytron Inc

Rexxam

Thermonics Chillers

Wuxi Word Precision Industry Co.

Ltd.

TopChiller

WEXTEN

LNEYA

Opti Temp

Inc

Maruyama Chillers Corporation

Mydax

Chaoneng

Whaley Products “Advanced development strategies accepted by several companies are creating new standards for competition in the global Chiller market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their revenue margin and establishing a grip on the global Chiller market.” Chiller Market Segments by Type:

Air Cooling

Water CoolingWater Cooling had a market share of 61% in 2018. Chiller Market Segments by Application:

Semiconductor Equipment

Industrial Use

OthersIndustrial Use is the greatest segment of Chiller application

The global Chiller market is valued at 534.7 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 647.7 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Chiller.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.