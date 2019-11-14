 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Chiller Market Report: Growth Rate and Size Estimation 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Chiller

The report titled “Global Chiller Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024” provides an in-depth analysis of the global Chiller market with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The Chiller analysis contains market by value, market share by product and by region. The report also provides the detailed analysis of the Chiller in terms of value globally.

Report provides major manufacturers study details with their business overview, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018). Some of the Key Players are:

  • Guangzhou Teyu Electromechanical
  • CustomChill
  • Inc.
  • Multistack
  • Mirapro
  • SMC
  • Shinwa Controls
  • Legacy Chiller Systems
  • Inc.
  • Lytron Inc
  • Rexxam
  • Thermonics Chillers
  • Wuxi Word Precision Industry Co.
  • Ltd.
  • TopChiller
  • WEXTEN
  • LNEYA
  • Opti Temp
  • Inc
  • Maruyama Chillers Corporation
  • Mydax
  • Chaoneng
  • Whaley Products

     “Advanced development strategies accepted by several companies are creating new standards for competition in the global Chiller market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their revenue margin and establishing a grip on the global Chiller market.”

    Chiller Market Segments by Type:

  • Air Cooling
  • Water CoolingWater Cooling had a market share of 61% in 2018.

    Chiller Market Segments by Application:

  • Semiconductor Equipment
  • Industrial Use
  • OthersIndustrial Use is the greatest segment of Chiller application
  • with a share of 76% in 2018.

    Scope of Market Report:

  • The global Chiller market is valued at 534.7 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 647.7 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Chiller.
  • Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
  • This report studies the Chiller market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Chiller market by product type and applications/end industries.

    The overview of Global Chiller Market Report chapter wise:

    • Description of Chiller , market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Profile of top manufacturers of Chiller , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Chiller in 2017 and 2018.
    • The Chiller competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • The Chiller breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Segmentation of the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Segmentation of the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chiller market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Description of Chiller sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

