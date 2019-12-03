Chip-on-Board (COB) LED Market Size, Growth, Trends And Growth Rate Forecast To 2023

The “Chip-on-Board (COB) LED Market” Report provides the Vendors data, including shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution CAGR, etc. Some other factors such as price, cost, as import, export, gross margin, and consumption are also analyzed. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly.
Chip-on-Board (COB) LED market is projected to rise at a stable rate and will post CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 13.96% during 2019-2023. The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Chip-on-Board (COB) LED market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.
LEDs are highly customizable and controllable. Smart LEDs can be controlled by applications that are installed on electronic devices such as smartphones or tablets. Through mobile applications, users can control the switching mode as well as the brightness and color of lighting solutions. The development of an Internet of Things (loT) ecosystem is necessary for the installation of smart lighting systems. loT enables different stakeholders such as residents, utility companies, and power management companies to analyze energy consumption data. Therefore, vendors are focusing on releasing I oT solutions for their smart lighting systems. The growing demand for smart lighting systems is driven by increased investments in the development of smart cities. The government support for the adoption of efficient lighting systems is also driving the demand for LED lighting solutions. The growing demand for smart lighting solutions is encouraging vendors to develop COB LEDs for smart lighting applications. Ouranalysts have predicted that the chip-on-board (COB) LED market will register a CAGR of almost 12% by 2023.
List of the Key Players of Chip-on-Board (COB) LED:
Market Dynamics:
Growth through strategic partnerships
The growth of the global COB LED market is driven by the increased number of strategic partnerships between various market stakeholders. Vendors are forming strategic partnership agreements with product distributors, governments, and other market participants for the development and commercialization of COB LED products.
Growing number of patent dispute cases
The global COB LED market is witnessing a large number of patent infringement dispute cases. Market vendors are suing other players and distributors for patent infringement of their COB products. Such situations result in huge financial losses for the company and negatively impacts the growth of the market.
- Global Chip-on-Board (COB) LED Market Research Report 2019
- Global Chip-on-Board (COB) LED Industry Competition by Manufacturers
- Global Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2019-2023)
- Global Chip-on-Board (COB) LED Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2019-2023)
- Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
- Global Chip-on-Board (COB) LED Market Analysis by Application
- Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis of Global Chip-on-Board (COB) LED
- Chip-on-Board (COB) LED Manufacturing Cost Analysis
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Market Effect Factors Analysis
Competitive Analysis:
The research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Sections 1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Sections 2. SCOPE OF THE REPORT
Sections 3. MARKET LANDSCAPE
Sections 4. MARKET SIZING
Sections 5. FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Sections 6. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
Sections 7. CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
Sections 8. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRICE
Sections 9. GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Sections 10. Chip-on-Board (COB) LED Market Dynamics.
Sections 11. DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Sections 12. MARKET TRENDS
Sections 13. VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Sections 14. VENDOR ANALYSIS
Sections 15. APPENDIX
