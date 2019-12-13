Chip Power Inductor Market 2024 Research Report Analysis, Size, Growth Prospects, Business Overview and Growth Rate

About Chip Power Inductor:

A chip power inductor is a passive two-terminal electrical component that stores electrical energy in a magnetic field when electric current is flowing through it. It can use high or low frequency radio signals as well as frequencies that are self-resonant. They are often found in power lines, RF transceivers, computers, consumer electronics, automotive electronics, etc. In this report, we focus on the research of the chip power inductor manufacturers and the statistic is based on the companyâs production value (Revenue).

Chip Power Inductor Market Manufactures:

TDK

Murata

Taiyo Yuden

Sumida

Chilisin

Sunlord

Misumi

AVX

Sagami Elec

Microgate

Zhenhua Fu Electronics

Fenghua Advanced

Non-Shielded Chip Power Inductor

Shielded Chip Power Inductor Chip Power Inductor Market Applications:

Automotive Electronics

Communications Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Computer

Others

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the chip inductor industry is generally at a more advanced level, the worlds large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companiesâ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost has competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese chip inductor production technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase .

Chinaâs chip inductor industry has developed into a national industry with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently China has become international chip inductor large consumption country, but the production technology is relatively laggard, it can only produce some low-end product, although the new production lines is increasing, the high-end product is still relying on import.

TDK accounted for 21.79% of the Global Chip Power Inductor sales market share in 2016. Other players accounted for 21.62%, 17.97% including Murata and Taiyo Yuden.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâs types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The worldwide market for Chip Power Inductor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 1210 million US$ in 2024, from 940 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.