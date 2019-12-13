 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Chip Power Inductor Market 2024 Research Report Analysis, Size, Growth Prospects, Business Overview and Growth Rate

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Chip Power Inductor

GlobalChip Power Inductor Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Chip Power Inductor Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Chip Power Inductor Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Chip Power Inductor globally.

About Chip Power Inductor:

A chip power inductor is a passive two-terminal electrical component that stores electrical energy in a magnetic field when electric current is flowing through it. It can use high or low frequency radio signals as well as frequencies that are self-resonant. They are often found in power lines, RF transceivers, computers, consumer electronics, automotive electronics, etc. In this report, we focus on the research of the chip power inductor manufacturers and the statistic is based on the companyâs production value (Revenue).

Chip Power Inductor Market Manufactures:

  • TDK
  • Murata
  • Taiyo Yuden
  • Sumida
  • Chilisin
  • Sunlord
  • Misumi
  • AVX
  • Sagami Elec
  • Microgate
  • Zhenhua Fu Electronics
  • Fenghua Advanced

    Chip Power Inductor Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Chip Power Inductor Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Chip Power Inductor Market Types:

  • Non-Shielded Chip Power Inductor
  • Shielded Chip Power Inductor

    Chip Power Inductor Market Applications:

  • Automotive Electronics
  • Communications Electronics
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Computer
  • Others

    The Report provides in depth research of the Chip Power Inductor Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Chip Power Inductor Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Chip Power Inductor Market Report:

  • At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the chip inductor industry is generally at a more advanced level, the worlds large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companiesâ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost has competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese chip inductor production technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase .
  • Chinaâs chip inductor industry has developed into a national industry with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently China has become international chip inductor large consumption country, but the production technology is relatively laggard, it can only produce some low-end product, although the new production lines is increasing, the high-end product is still relying on import.
  • TDK accounted for 21.79% of the Global Chip Power Inductor sales market share in 2016. Other players accounted for 21.62%, 17.97% including Murata and Taiyo Yuden.
  • The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâs types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.
  • Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.
  • The worldwide market for Chip Power Inductor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 1210 million US$ in 2024, from 940 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Chip Power Inductor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Chip Power Inductor product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Chip Power Inductor, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Chip Power Inductor in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Chip Power Inductor competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Chip Power Inductor breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Chip Power Inductor market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Chip Power Inductor sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 117

    1 Chip Power Inductor Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Chip Power Inductor by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Chip Power Inductor Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Chip Power Inductor Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Chip Power Inductor Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Chip Power Inductor Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Chip Power Inductor Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Chip Power Inductor Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Chip Power Inductor Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Chip Power Inductor Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

